Committee on women Empowerment reviews status of women in SWGH

TURA: The status of women in various aspects was on Wednesday reviewed by the Committee on Empowerment of Women, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in a review meeting conducted at the Circuit House, Ampati in South West Garo Hills.

The committee headed by MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, along with other members including MLAs, H Shangpliang, Miani D Shira, Rupert Momin and Mayralborn Syiem discussed women related issues with the heads of line departments of the district.

Among the issues discussed during the meeting included the inclusion of women with regard to job cards under MMEGRS, MHIS under status of implementing, Mother Mortality Rate and Infant Mortality Rate, delivery system provided for pregnant women including malnutrition, Mechanism to control crimes against women, children and domestic violence and Proper drinking water provided in the District.

Stressing on child marriage prevailing in the district, the committee suggested ICPS, Medical, Police department and District Administration to work together to eradicate such social evil practices. Issues relating to pending POCSO cases were also discussed. The committee further adviced the concerned departments to work together in order to achieve maximum AADHAR registration so that people can avail themselves the various existing schemes which requires mandatory AADHAR registration.

Active participation of women in village organizations was also encouraged and awareness campaign for the same was also suggested by the Committee. Matters relating to Medical Department and the Anganwadi were also discussed during the meeting.