DC pulls up NEHU over GPO chaos

SHILLONG: Better late than never! After two consecutive days of omnishambles outside the Shillong GPO due to the myriad of examinees who wanted to get their answer sheets mailed, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Wednesday night directed the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to make arrangements for students to submit their answer sheets in their respective colleges that can be subsequently dispatched to NEHU by the principals/colleges concerned.

In a statement, the DC also directed NEHU to remind the students about the deadline set for submission of examination answer sheets so as to avoid rush during the submission of the same.

It was Day 2, and the scene outside the Shillong GPO remained unaltered, with hundreds of students and their parents queuing for hours on Wednesday only get the answer sheets mailed to their respective institutes.

The situation at the GPO was such that the matter was taken up with DC and SP whilst police personnel rushed to the spot to ensure that students adhere to the social distancing norms while they wait in a queue.

The state president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Bansharailang Pyngrope, also reached the spot and expressed concern over the modus operandi, especially at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the surge in the city.

Expressing resentment over the fact that the matter was not discussed with any of the stakeholders, he said that the Union will write to the education minister and urge him to bring changes to the methodology.

Senior Postmaster of Shillong GPO, K Kharshandi, too said that it is difficult for them to ensure social distancing norms are adhered to, albeit he said that the GPO had deployed two people specifically to ensure the protocols are followed.

She lamented that the institutes or even the authorities did not intimate the GPO that students would submit their answer sheets via postal system.

“It is our job and we will ensure that everybody gets to post their document and these documents reach their respective destinations,” a determined Kharshandi said.

Albeit, she said, it is difficult for the GPO to address to such a huge rush, the employees are working overtime to ensure that everybody gets to post their documents.