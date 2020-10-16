Assam COVID update: 10 more deaths, 767 new cases

GUWAHATI: Ten more persons died of COVID 19 in Assam on Friday taking the death toll up to 853 till date in the state while 767 new COVID19 cases were detected out of 34714 tests conducted with a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent.

On the other hand, 931 persons were discharged from various COVID Care Hospitals and centres in the state today.

The state has so far detected 199749 COVID19 cases till date and recorded recovery of 85.23 per cent of patients leaving behind 14.33 per cent active cases. The death rate till date in the state is recorded at 0.42 per cent