World Food Day observed in Garo Hills

TURA: World Food Day 2020 and FAO’s 75th Anniversary under the theme ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together’ was on Friday celebrated in South Garo Hills at District Agriculture Office Premises in Baghmara.

Speaking on the occasion, District Agriculture Officer, P Phawa motivated the farmers’ for greater access to grow more nutritious food, increase of production and to continue to be essential part of the response to the COVId-19 pandemic, particularly for poor and vulnerable communities, who are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“In a moment like this, it is more important than ever to recognize the need to support our food heroes – farmers and workers throughout the food system – who are making sure that food makes its way from farm to fork even amid disruptions as unprecedented as the current COVID19 crisis,” Phawa said.

The programme was conducted by ADO Baghmara, B R. Sangma while the Key note address was delivered by ATMA, Assistant Technology Manager, Bidanchi Marak.

Meanwhile, the occasion was also celebrated in Tura at the office of the District Agriculture Officer.