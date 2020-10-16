Hek discusses  key issues of state with BJP leader B Santosh

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BLP leader and a Cabinet Minister, A L Hek on Friday raised several issues pertaining to the state when he met B Santosh, General Secretary (Organization) at the BJP in New Delhi.

Hek said he had a long discussion to strengthen the party organisation in Meghalaya and preparation for the next assembly elections, in which, he said, BJP stood to do very well in a good number of seats particularly in Shillong and Garo Hills districts besides other districts of Meghalaya.

Hek who holds Health portfolio in Meghalaya Cabinet, also discussed about the “PM CARES fund” with the BJP leader who assured to take up the matter personally to the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, for the recognition and the token of appreciation to Meghalaya’s frontline health workers the “ASHAS” and the traditional institutions and also Anganwadi workers, since they have been working day and night to fight against the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Hek further discussed in detail about the changing of the present VC of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with the BJP leader who assured that the issue would be seriously looked into.

The BJP leader assured Hek that the issue of peace initiatives with the HNLC outfit leaders the Since would be taken up with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

The two leaders also discussed the COVID19 situation in Meghalaya and the steps taken by the MDA government led by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to deal with the pandemic effectively so as to arrest its spread as much as possible.