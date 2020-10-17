Kumar Sanu tests COVID positive

Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19.The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page late on Thursday to share the news with his fans.

A statement shared by Team Kumar Sanu reads: “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS.”Fans of the singer commented on the Facebook post wishing him a speedy recovery.

“We are praying for you speedy recovery and good health…May god bless you,” commented a user.

“Oh my God…. Pl take care Dada…. Praying for your speedy recovery…. Take warm water vapour at regular interval,” suggested another user.”May you live long and have a fast recovery. Get well soon sir,” shared another user. (IANS)