Aamir, Renuka and others pay tributes to India 1st Oscar winner

Several Bollywood personalities, including actors Aamir Khan, Renuka Shahane and Simi Garewal, have mourned the passing away of Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

Athaiya, 91, died at her home after prolonged illness on Thursday. She won an Oscar for her work in the Richard Attenborough’s 1983 film Gandhi .

Her daughter, Radhika Gupta, told PTI that the costume designer was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain eight years ago and was bedridden for the last three years as one side of her body was paralysed. One of her closest friends, Garewal said Athaiya was suffering from dementia and didn’t remember anything or any of the films, except “Gandhi”.”It was very hard to talk to her. I felt sad… Is this what happens to talented human being? It is a huge sense of loss. She had brain tumour too for eight years. Maybe it was time for her to be at peace. She has left a legacy,” Garewal told PTI.

Khan, who worked with Athaiya for his 2001 period drama “Lagaan”, extended his condolences to her family and said that the veteran will missed by the industry. (PTI)