Delhi top table after Dhawan magic vs CSK

SHARJAH: Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one to spare.

On 99, Dhawan also got a caught-behind decision reversed, using DRS. Despite a well-set Dhawan at the crease, Sam Curran bowled an exceptional 19th over, giving away just four runs to keep CSK in hunt. Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan’s effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style. DC now have 14 points from nine games, one more than second-placed Mumbai Indians (12). After CSK’s Deepak Chahar, who was as usual very impressive, sent back Prithvi Shaw (0) Ajinkya Rahane (8), Dhawan kept one end safe.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (23), who hurt his shoulder in the previous game was not his usual aggressive self. His 68-run stand with Dhawan ended when he holed one out to Du Plessis off Bravo.

Marcus Stoinis added 24 quick runs before being dismissed. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis hit his fourth half-century of the season before Ambati Rayudu produced another useful cameo as a collective batting effort propelled CSK to 179 for four. (PTI)