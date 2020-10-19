Assam, Mizoram hold talks to ensure peace along border

GUWAHATI: As part of the confidence-building measures in the wake of the border flare-up, both Assam and Mizoram held official-level talks at Lailapur in Cachar district, close to the inter-state border, on Monday to resolve the matter amicably.

Cachar superintendent of police, Bhanwar Lal Meena held talks with his counterpart, Kolasib SP, Vanlalfaka Ralte and the sub-divisional officer (civil), Vairengte to resolve the matter and avert any untoward incident in the near future.

“Both the sides resolved to ensure that peace and tranquility prevailed along the inter-state border. In this context, they decided to go for confidence-building measures to restore lasting peace along the border,” an official statement said on Monday evening.

Since the border flare-up that saw torching of houses and stalls by miscreants at Lailapur on Saturday night, there has been no report of trouble in the area. People injured in the attack are being treated at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The officials of both states also decided to take immediate steps for movement of stranded trucks along the inter-state border.

“Both the sides agreed to provide point-to-point escorts to instill confidence among the truckers and helpers. Efforts are on for hassle-free movement of trucks till the late evening hours,” the statement said.

The truckers’ association, which also took part in the meeting, was taken into confidence and urged to prevail upon the truckers and helpers to move on to lessen the hardship of people of both the states.

Meanwhile, Special DGP (border), Mukesh Agarwal has been camping in the troubled spot with Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli and DIG, Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey and other officials to defuse the tension and bring the situation to normal,” it said.

Talking to media persons, Special DGP (border), Agarwal said the border issue has to be resolved through conciliatory approach and not through confrontation.

He said that it might take time to resolve the border row “as it has to go through a certain process and mechanism,” but exuded optimism that it would be resolved at the highest level.

Agarwal said the first priority would be to defuse the tension along the border and to restore complete normality. He appealed to the people living on both sides of the border to maintain the bonhomie and camaraderie that existed between them.