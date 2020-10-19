Cinema halls, places of recreation to remain shut in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG: Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditorium, assembly halls and similar recreational places will continue to remain closed in East Khasi Hills even as such activities are being allowed across the country.

The ban also extends to all forms of contact sports, competitive sports, events and spectators in sports grounds and stadia, however, permission for training etc., as per standard operating procedures of Sports and Youth Affairs Department may be granted after due application to the Office of District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills and subject to fulfillment of all health protocols.

Further, assembly or gathering without due permission, operation of unregulated major markets and shopping complexes, border haats and markets located in the inter-state borders will also remain closed till October 26.

An order to this effect was issued under Sec 144 CrPC by the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills on Sunday.

The order also prohibits all forms of large public gathering and congregation including social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural, etc, without permission from the District Magistrate.

The order also prohibits moving in public, work places and during transport without a mask, spitting and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places.

The order reiterates general instructions to every citizen to mandatorily maintain social distancing of at least six feet, wearing of masks, respiratory etiquette and to strictly follow without fail the various protocols and advisories of the Health department.

Any individual or organisation seeking to organise any function, meeting or event may apply to the District Magistrate, subject to the ceiling limit of 50 attendees or one-third capacity of the hall or venue whichever is less.

Religious places and places of worship of all faiths will continue to function.

For funeral and last rites related gatherings, the number of attendees must not exceed 30. Wedding ceremonies will be allowed in compliance with SOP issued by the Health department limiting the number of guests to one-third of the seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Operation of permitted shops, services, establishment, agricultural, industrial and commercial activities must strictly adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures including mandatory compliance to the advisories of the Health department.

Private and public transport will continue to operate in East Khasi Hills on an odd-even basis as per order issued by the Transport department on September 15.

All skilled, highly skilled and specialised professionals and technicians will be permitted to enter the state after mandatorily registering for entry and testing at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid.