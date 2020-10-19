National Nuggets

Man attacks mother with axe

Muzaffarnagar : A 55-year-old woman was left seriously injured after her son allegedly attempted to kill her with an axe for preventing him from consuming liquor in Khautuli here, police said on Sunday.

The woman stopped her son Shahbaz from beginning his daily round of drinks at their home on Saturday. Shahbaz got angered and hit his mother using the axe in a fit of rage, police added.

The woman was then rushed to hospital in critical condition where she is being treated, they said. (PTI)

Srinagar Sunday market reopens

Srinagar: The weekly flea market in the heart of the city, popularly known as ‘Sunday Market’, re-opened for business on Sunday after remaining closed for over eight months in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

The flea market reopened on Sunday for shoppers as vendors put up stalls on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the Lal Chowk city centre here, they said.

The officials said the vendors maintained social distancing and followed other precautions and standard operating procedures (SOPs). (PTI)

JNUSU starts indefinite sit-in

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the university gate to demand a phased return of students to the campus.

On Saturday, the students’ union took out the “Unlock JNU March” from the Chandrabhaga Hostel. More than 100 students participated in the march and a subsequent dharna, the JNUSU said.

The march culminated at the North Gate with the dharna staged by students.

The march was addressed by JNUSU office-bearers, including its general secretary Satish Chandra. Students have put up a temporary tent near the main entrance. (PTI)

Man held for duping people

New Delhi: A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a number of people, including an IPS officer, by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking for money from their family and friends, citing an emergency, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Munnalal Mavasi, hails from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. The 49-year-old man is a graduate and worked as veterinary doctor in his village and later joined an International Marketing Corporation (IMC), they said.

To earn a quick buck, he along with his accomplices started cheating people by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking money from their friends and family, citing an emergency, police said. (PTI)