ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

All We Imagine As Light nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at Critics Choice Awards

By: Agencies

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.
The nominations for the awards ceremony, to be held on January 12, 2025, were announced on Thursday evening by the Critics Choice Association (CCA).
In the best foreign language film category, All We Imagine As Light is pitted against France’s Emilia Pérez, Latvia’s Flow, Ireland’s Kneecap, Brazil’s I’m Still Here and Germany’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, which is directed by dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.
The nod at the Critics Choice Awards for All We Imagine As Light comes days after the film picked up two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia’s feature directorial debut, is nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction – Motion Picture at the upcoming awards.
“To be named as a nominee amongst incredible filmmakers at the Critics Choice Awards is a deep honour,” Kapadia said in a statement. “Along with that, our film returning to several theaters this week across India – in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar – is an incredible feeling. We are thrilled about the journey our film is on, and the support and love it’s receiving is something we are grateful for,” the filmmaker added.
(PTI)

Dre reunites with Snoop for new album Missionary
SRK’s captivating voice adds power to Diljit’s latest track Don
