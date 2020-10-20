Gadkari lays foundation of country’s first MMLP at Jogighopa in Assam

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of India’s first multi-modal logistics Park at Jogighopa of Bongaigaon district in Assam.

The logistics park to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 694 crore will provide direct connectivity through air, road, rail and waterways to the people.

The park in Jogighopa will be one of the 24 state-of-the-art Multimodal Logistic Parks (MMLP) under the Bharatmala project. It is going to be the only state-funded logistics park out of the 24.

E-laying the foundation of the MMLP at Jogighopa, Gadkari said the park will have various facilities like freight-handling facility with various modes of transport access, and comprising mechanized warehouses, specialized storage solutions such as cold storage, facilities for mechanized material handling and inter-modal transfer container terminals, and bulk and break-bulk cargo terminals.

As per government’s norms logistics parks will further provide value-added services such as customs clearance with bonded storage yards, quarantine zones, testing facilities, and warehousing management services.

Provisions will also be made for late-stage manufacturing activities such as kitting and final assembly, grading, sorting, labelling and packaging activities, re-working, and returns management.

The e-foundation laying ceremony of the MMLP was attended by Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, Industries and Commerce Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary among others.