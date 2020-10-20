HANM wants govt attention on Langpih issue

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) central body has urged the state government to take the situation at Langpih seriously, while also expressing concern over the scenario at Ichamati and Langpih.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, HANM president, Lam Kharbani, said that non-indigenous community at Langpih has been high-handed in their approach.

He warned that if the government does not act on the matter, the organisation will take the issue into their own hands.

Meanwhile, assistant chief organising secretary of HANM, Lurshai Langpen, said that the organisation will meet the concerned authorities over Ichamati issue and asserted that communal division has again been brought to light even though the state enjoyed a brief period of peace and tranquility.