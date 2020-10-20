KSU files RTI on WJH residential school

JOWAI: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) War Jaintia Circle has filed an RTI, seeking detailed information on the alleged sub-standard construction of a residential school at Pdeinshakap in West Jaintia Hills.

The Union president, Laitphar Syngkrem, informed that a detailed report from the Public Information Office (PIO) of the Directorate of School Education and Literacy, Shillong, has been sought on Monday.

The KSU had earlier inspected the school and found that the construction is of a poor standard.

“During the inspection, we found that several parts of the fencing have cracked and there are leakages in many classrooms”, informed Syngkrem.

“We want the residential to be constructed as per plans and estimates in the detailed project report”, he added.

The KSU leaders held the contractor and concerned department accountable for the sub-standard construction of the school.

“We will wait for the RTI report and then decide further course of action,” the Union said.