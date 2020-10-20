HYC urges govt to reopen export point

MAWKYRWAT: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has beseeched the state government to reopen the Bagli Export Point in Bagli village under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, especially at a time when export points in other areas have started becoming functional.

President of the HYC, Ranikor Unit, J Marwein, informed that the delegation of the units along with the leaders of the HYC, South Lyngam Circle, had recently conducted a joint inspection of the export point only to find it still closed.

Marwein said that on October 1, the export point was open where only four vehicles were able to enter Bangladesh. However, the export point was abruptly closed without an explanation to the locals.

Marwein lamented that the closure of the export point is a drawback for the people of Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, especially for those whose lives depend on it.