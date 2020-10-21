Maryam booked for holding anti-govt rally in Pak

Lahore:Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz was on Tuesday booked along with over 2,000 party members for holding an anti-government rally in Lahore where she called Prime Minister Imran Khan a “coward, selected and puppet” who hides behind the Army.

The rally by the 11-member opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was held here on October 16 before the Gujranwala public meeting.

Maryam had openly called Prime Minister Khan a “coward, selected and puppet” in the rally, saying he hid behind the Army to cover up his ‘Nalaaiki’ (bad governance).

She dared the selected Prime Minister to arrest her as she is not afraid of going to jail.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered for chanting slogans against the government and the state institutions, causing trouble for citizens, blocking roads, using loudspeakers and microphones, and violating coronavirus standard operating procedures. (PTI)