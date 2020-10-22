Banners a message to those spreading hatred: KSU

SHILLONG: KSU President, Lambok Marngar on Thursday said that the display of banners in the capital city and other parts of the state was intended to send a message across to those who were trying to mislead the country on internal issues of the state.

The KSU chief said that the banners was meant to be a message to people to refrain from misleading others on the Ichamati issue.

Condemning social media posts, Marngar said there were people who claim to be residents of Shillong but are actually staying in Kolkata and making false statements that Khasis were targetting non-tribals.

“They are misleading the entire country to garner sympathy by saying that the Khasi community is communal. We cannot accept that,” he said, while asking the government to deal with people who are venting their ire on social media platforms and organising protests in Kolkata and Silchar.