Issue may be linked to WB polls: Rymbui

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui suspects that the sudden emergence of Ichamati issue might be linked with the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal due in May next year.

“We are aware that West Bengal Assembly election is schedule for 2021 and may be the sudden emergence of the issue is linked to the elections since different organisation are demanding for better protection of the Bengali population residing in Meghalaya,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

He however said that with this move, they would be doing more harm since the Bengali population in the state is living without any kind of fear inspite of the Ichamati incident which took place earlier this year.

On the report submitted by the state government to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Rymbui said that the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner had ordered an inquiry and even the police conducted an inquiry into the matter.

“Both the inquiries found that the allegation which was mentioned in the complaint was baseless. There is no law and order tension in Ichamati. The local and non-indigenous population are living in harmony. It is not right to give a communal colour to any incident,” Rymbui said.

When asked to react on three non-tribals who met the Governor and submitted a complaint, he said that everybody has the right to express their opinion but they should not try to vitiate the atmosphere and create “I am not privy to the discussion and the memorandum submitted by these individuals to the Governor. But I can only clarify that all the allegations which they had made is false,” the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister also pointed out that the Government is vigilant and will take all possible to see there is no disruption to the peace and tranquility in the state following the recent developments in the city.

On the steps taken with the ensuing Durga puja celebrations, he said that the people of the state respect all religious festivals. “I don’t think anything will happen during this festive season. It is the duty of the government to take extra measures which is needed to be taken during this festive season,” the Home Minister added.

On the rumours to incite communal tension being spread through the various social media platforms, he urged the people not to fall into the trap of such rumours.

“I am aware that there are anti-social elements who are trying to incite communal tension in the social media. The cyber crime cell is looking into this. The police cannot swing into action since the people who are misusing the social media are using the VPN of other countries,” Rymbui added.