EGH police recover huge cache of ammunition from Nengmadalgre jungles.

SHILLONG: Acting on a tip-off, East Garo Hills Police today launched a search operation in and around Nengmandalgre jungle beyond Simsang River and recovered 85 rounds of 7.71 mm ammunition of Sniper Rifle.

The ammunitions were brought to Williamnagar Police Station for verification. A case is being registered for further investigation. Search is going on to recover more weapons.

East Garo Hills police have been successfully recovering hidden armaments that have been buried by late Sohan D Shira, self-styled commander in chief of GNLA, who was killed in an encounter with police in the recent past.