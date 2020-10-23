Daughter inaugurates war memorial after Joginder Singh at Bum La

GUWAHATI: Often referred to as Baba by India Army personnel, Subedar Joginder Singh from the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, had been conferred the highest gallantry award, PARAM VIR CHAKRA (PVC) in the Eastern Theatre because of the supreme sacrifice he had made in the Sino- India War on 1962.

A war memorial has been constructed after Baba Joginder Singh at Bum La on the frontier where the brave soldier of Indian Army had laid down his life fighting against the invading People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu has played the key role in building the War Memorial after Baba Joginder Singh at Bum La

Indian Army organised the Inauguration Ceremony of Joginder War Memorial at Bum La on Friday (October 23) coinciding with the day on which the Battle of Tongpen La (Bum La) took place in 1962.

Smt Kulwant Kaur, daughter of Subedar Joginder Singh, inaugurated the War Memorial in the presence of Pema Khandu, the CM of Arunachal Pradesh and numerous political leaders, State Government and senior Army officials including Alo Libang, Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki, Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh , Jombey Tashi, MLA Lum La, Phurpa Tsering , MLA Dirang, Tsering Tashi, MLA, Tawang, R P Upadhyaya, DGP, Arunachal Pradesh, Major General S C Mohanty, Security Adviser to Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, GOC Ball of Fire Division and Commander Tawang Brigade.

The Chief Minister addressing the ceremony said that the war memorial was a befitting tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh and his comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1962 War.

GOC, Ball of Fire expressed his gratitude to the CM for his initiative and assured him that Indian Army is fully prepared for any contingency.