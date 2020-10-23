Snubbing unit from Canada to reach Baghjan in 2 weeks: OIL

GUWAHATI: The snubbing unit from Canada, which landed at Kolkata Airport on Wednesday night, is being brought to Baghjan in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district by road, sources at Oil India Limited (OIL) confirmed.

Piston Well Services Inc. of Alberta (Canada) would be conducting the emergency snubbing services at the blowout well in Baghjan for Alert Disaster Control of Singapore, experts of which have been already engaged in the operations.

According to OIL, the equipment weighing 59,000 kg was brought to Kolkata from Canada by an An124 (Antonov) aircraft, the largest civilian transport aircraft in the world.

The aircraft, according to reports, is so huge, that neither the LGBI Airport in Guwahati nor the Dibrugarh airport would have the requisite space for it to land.

“The snubbing unit has landed in Kolkata and it will take 14 days to reach Baghjan by road. Things are under control and the gas diversion operations have been going on successfully,” an OIL spokesperson said.

The natural gas producing well (number five) of OIL at Baghjan had witnessed a blowout on May 27, 2020 leading to a massive explosion on June 9. Three employees of OIL have lost their lives since the blowout.

Experts of Alert and OIL teams had succeeded in the restoration of diversion of gas from the blowout well to Baghjan Early Production System(EPS) and two flare pits on September 13.