GHADC Secy tests positive, quarantined

TURA: Several staff from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council have been asked to go under self quarantine after the Council’s Principal Secretary tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The former secretary of the Executive Committee, Hewing A Sangma, who is currently the Principal Secretary of the Council, was detected as infected with the virus on Thursday. One of his family members is also said to have been tested positive. The Council authorities have issued an order asking all those who came in contact with him in the last seven days to undertake RT-PCR test.

Interestingly, just last week the Principal Secretary had attended a farewell lunch hosted for the outgoing Executive Committee members in which all the EMs and other senior officials were present.

Being a senior official, he meets officials and elected MDCs, particularly the Executive Committee, almost on a daily basis.