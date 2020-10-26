Poor air quality on Sunday evening in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Air quality in Delhi was reported unhealthy on Sunday at about 8 pm after Vijay Dashmi celebrations.

While Anand Parbat reported 403 and Ashok Vihar 1 was 520, both in hazardous catagories, the air quality is deteriorating because of stubble burning in the NCR region.

All pollution monitoring stations in Delhi showed ‘severe’ or ‘unhealthy’ air quality index on Sunday, except two places — Delhi cantt and Naraina — according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s data.