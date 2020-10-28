Union Minister Smriti Irani tests COVID positive

NEW DELHI: Posting a tweet earlier today, Union Minister Smriti Irani declares that she tested positive for COVID-19 and urges all those who have come in near contact with her to get themselves tested.

Her tweet reads “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple – I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

https://twitter.com/smritiirani/status/1321436270736875524?s=21