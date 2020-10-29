Let the people decide in 2023: Kharlukhi

SHILLONG: With Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma visiting coal-rich areas and claiming illegal coal extraction and transportation in the state, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday put the ball on the people’s court for a final say, come the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Resumption of coal mining is our election promise and we will try our level best in whatever capacity that the law allows it. If Dr Mukul wants to close it, we have no objection. Let the people decide in 2023,” said NPP state president and Rajya Sabha MP, W.R Kharlukhi.

Sangma has, following visits to the coal-rich areas, posedquestions on how the state machinery was working while allegedly facilitating illegal coal mining and transportation.

Countering the allegations, Kharlukhi said the state government was trying hard to resume coal mining legally by fulfilling all the criteria and clearances required “as coal trade is the lifeline of the people of the state.”

Pointing out that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on coal mining in the state since 2014, the NPP state president took an oblique jibe at the former chief minister, saying, “I don’t know who was the chief minister then.”