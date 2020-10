GUWAHATI: Three more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Friday taking the death toll up to 926 while 380 new COVID19 cases were detected out of 25672 tests conducted on the day with positivity rate of 1.48%.

Kamrup Metropolitan district accounts for the maximum number 99 cases.

On the other hand, 1094 patients were released from various Covid Care Centres and hospitals in the state which has so far reported 206015 COVID positive cases.