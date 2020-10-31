Adil Hussain to star in British Indian film

Indian actor Adil Hussain features alongside British actor Antonio Aakeel in the upcoming British-Indian film Footprints On Water.

The film is about an illegal immigrant father in the UK who desperately searches for his missing daughter, while trying to avoid getting noticed by the police. While Adil Hussain plays the father, Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan plays the daughter.

“The dreams, the hope, demolition of the dreams, the realisation as to what are the most important aspects in life, are very engagingly interwoven in the narrative,” Adil Hussain said. (IANS)