Revelation of Pulwama attack silenced govt critics: Rajnath

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his countrys involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on the matter and silenced those who had questioned the NDA governments intent on the issue.

His statement came at an election rally here a day after senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry sensationally admitted that his country was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

“A Pakistani minister has revealed the truth in the Pulwama attack by giving a statement in the National Assembly.

Pakistan has accepted that they were behind the Pulwama attack. Until now, they had been saying they were not involved in it,” he said.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on February 14, 2019, when a jeep laden with explosives had hit a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu- Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Pulwama.

Singh said, “Congress leaders had questioned our intent then. But now that a Pakistani minister has given a statement in the National Assembly that Pakistan was involved in the Pulwama attack, they are silent,” he said.

He said Opposition leaders were indirectly empowering Pakistan.

“Whenever we work for the countrys security with all our strength, the Congress and other opposition leaders raise questions,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said when former prime minister Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two, BJP stalwart late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised her in Parliament.

“But, the Congress today has only one work left: doubting and raising questions over the governments achievements. On the issue of the countrys territorial integrity, we should rise above political lines and work together, he added.

Singh said the opposition keeps saying that China has “grabbed” India’s land, but if “we reveal the achievements of our Army, you all will jump out of joy”. (PTI)