Damal Asim groups exhort James to develop area

TURA: Several organisations from Damal Asim area of Dadenggre constituency met Power Minister James Pangsang K Sangma on Saturday and sought developmental projects for their area.

Organisations such as the FKJGP, GSU, FAF, ADE, AYWO of Damal Asim submitted a memorandum to James where they petitioned for road construction, education upliftment and creation of a block development office for the area.

They sought a speedy renovation of the Damal Asim to Dadenggre road, a lifeline for the people residing in the area, which is in a deplorable condition.

The representatives of these organisations also called for an upgrade of Damal Asim UP School, the oldest school in the area, into a full-fledged govt high secondary school.

“As we are lacking school facilities in our own village, this school is the oldest UP school of Damal Asim village that deserves to be upgraded into full-fledged government high secondary school for the better interest of the student community as well as the general public of the Damal Asim area,” stated the petitioners in their memorandum.

The organisations claimed that despite a police station being established, it continues to operate from an inspection bungalow of another government department.

“As of now, the inspection bungalow was being used as a police station. The inspection bungalow was very serviceable for the common people of the region but it could not being used meant for the general purpose,” the organisations said.

To expedite the developmental activities, the organisations have called for a set up of a block development office under C&RD in Damal Asim.

“We feel that setting up a block development office will benefit the people of the area in many ways,” they said.