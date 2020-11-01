Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Waterford Township: President Donald Trump dangled a promise to get a weary, fearful nation back to normal on Friday as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastating pandemic.

It was a tantalizingly rosy pitch in sharp contrast to Democratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about tough days still ahead after Tuesday’s election.

In a campaign that has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 227,000 Americans and staggered the economy, the candidates’ clashing overtures stood as a reflection of their leadership styles and policy prescriptions for a suffering USA.

Trump and Biden both spent Friday crisscrossing the Midwest, the hardest-hit part of the nation in the latest surge of virus cases. Trump was in Michigan and Biden in Iowa before they both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

With four days until the election and more than 86 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the contours of a race framed largely around the incumbent’s handling of the pandemic. Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrow advantage in many of the critical battlegrounds that could decide the race.

Trump, billing himself as an optimist, says the nation has turned the corner from the outbreak that still kills about 1,000 Americans each day. He speaks hopefully of coming treatments and potential vaccines that have yet to receive approval. Biden dismisses Trump’s talk as a siren song that can only prolong the virus, and pledges a nationwide focus on reinstituting measures meant to slow the spread of the disease.

He said a long dark winter, Trump scoffed Friday at a rally in Michigan.

Oh that’s great, that’s wonderful. Just what our country needs is a long dark winter and a leader who talks about it.

Trump’s rallies, which draw thousands of supporters, have served as representations of the sort of reopening he has been preaching. (AP)