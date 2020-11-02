A date with the departed on All Souls Day

TURA: They are gone but not forgotten. Despite restrictions in place to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic which has ripped apart lives and families, Monday was a day of thanksgiving, hope and remembrance as families across the Garo Hills walked up to the cemeteries to place a flower, a wreath, light a candle and offer a prayer at the graves of their dearly beloved on the solemn occasion of All Souls Day.

While church services were restricted to the respective parishes for the day, it did not deter the devotees who, in accordance with the Covid restrictions, followed the much required protocols of wearing face masks and social distancing as they assembled at cemeteries for the religious event.

“Normally hundreds of people flock to the cemeteries in time for the sunset service every All Souls Day. But this time, people have been trickling in since the morning hours, placing flowers, saying a prayer and lighting a candle. The cemetery is not jam packed for the first time and it looked so different in comparison to the previous years,” said a lady devotee who came to the Catholic cemetery next to Bishop House in Tura to offer her prayers for her departed family members.

To prevent mass gathering on any single day, the Catholic Church has permitted devotees and families to pay a visit to the graves of their loved ones all throughout November in accordance with the Vatican and Pope Francis directions.

All Souls Day also gives an opportunity for families and friends to meet up during the service, a wonderful social gathering that is missing, this time.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on the sidelines of the church service the Auxiliary Bishop of Tura, Rev. Fr C J Jose said that Christians all over the world will be praying for the souls of those who fell victim to the Covid pandemic and reiterated that this year’s All Souls Day once again showcases to the world the importance of religion and prayer.

The day was also marked with the blessing of the graves by priests across the catholic cemeteries in the Garo Hills.