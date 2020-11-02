Assam-Mizoram border scene remains tense; one death reported

GUWAHATI: The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border continues to remain tense with the death of a person reported from Cachar district on Monday.

In the wake of escalating tension, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed newly-appointed chief secretary, Jishnu Barua and director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to visit the affected areas and take stock of the situation.

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Sonowal expressed his condolence over the death of Intazul Laskar who was abducted by the miscreants from Lailapur border outpost area of Cachar district along the inter-state border.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Sonowal, meanwhile, sent a detailed report of the sequel of recent incidents along the border to Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The chief minister also held discussions with Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli and took stock of the prevailing situation in the affected areas of the district.

Expressing concern over the boundary row, Sonowal asked the police to remain alert and thwart all designs that have the potential to vitiate peace and order along the border.

The inter-state border flared up last week after a brief lull after the Mizoram government decided not to withdraw its forces.

Local groups in southern Assam had clamped an indefinite economic blockade on the national highway leading to Mizoram.

Consequently, several trucks carrying essentials and vehicles have been stranded in southern Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts.