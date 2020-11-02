MDA to hear out BJP after Assembly session

SHILLONG: All the recent brouhaha over corruption charges made by the State BJP is going to be “internally” taken up by the Coordination Committee of the ruling MDA coalition for a possible thaw.

A meeting of all coalition partners will in all likelihood be held after the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Assembly, according to Rajya Sabha MP and State president of the National People’s Party (NPP), WR Kharlukhi.

“I welcome the decision of the State BJP unit to hold talks and sort the issues out and in all likelihood the meeting will be held after the Assembly session,” said Kharlukhi here on Sunday.

This statement gains significance as the State BJP and the NPP-led MDA coalition had both expressed willingness to iron out the differences and issues through discussions after almost over a month of verbal confrontation, political threats and allegations against each other.

From all it appears now, the exercise is going to be a fence mending affair with the State BJP after a lot of bad blood was generated by the relentless statements in the media about corruption in high places.

Observers say that it remains to be seen whether the State BJP would backtrack or keep pushing for a central probe into the charges.

It may be recalled that the State BJP Unit and the NPP-led MDA coalition have been in loggerhead on issues of alleged corruption raised by the saffron party.

On allegations of corruption in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), the state government had ordered a five-year audit (2015-2020) but the State BJP refused to settle for anything else other than a CBI probe.

Earlier, the State BJP had also demanded the arrest of Power Minister, James Sangma if found connected to illegal coal racket.

The issue spiralled into more allegations and the differences widened with NPP leaders making it clear that the State BJP can pull out of the coalition if they are unhappy and the saffron party threatening to do the same earlier on if their demand for a CBI probe was not adhered to.

Recently, both sides had agreed for talks but the issue remained dormant with the State BJP waiting for an invitation for talks and the NPP leaders maintaining that their doors are always open for talks and their partners can always walk in.

“We have always wanted to solve whatever issues they have through proper discussion at the right forum which is the MDA Coordination Committee,” said Kharlukhi further adding that he is happy that it is finally taking shape.

Kharlukhi however, refused to give out the specific date of the meeting reiterating that it will be held after the Assembly Session.

It may be mentioned that the differences started when the State BJP unit armed with RTI findings alleged corruption of central funds under the Special Assistance Grant (SAG) in the GHADC and the JHADC and demanded for a CBI probe into it.

It also alleged the state government of not paying heed to the issues raised by them and few leaders of the state government reacted by stating that the State BJP should have discussed the issue first with the government rather than going to the press since there is a forum to discuss such issues.

Thereon, the gap widened and even threatened stability in the MDA coalition with leaders asking the State BJP to leave if they are unhappy with the coalition.

BJP’s weakness, UDP’s strength: Paul

In line with the popular saying, ‘One man’s loss is another man’s gain,’ senior UDP Leader, Paul Lyngdoh has made a loaded statement against its alliance partner, the BJP.

“If the BJP becomes weak because of its internal fissures and contradiction it becomes a potential source of strength for the United Democratic Party (UDP),” Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

He said this while replying to a query on the current state of affairs of the State BJP unit.

The State BJP has been drawing criticism for making statements like pulling out of the MDA coalition and then taking a U-turn. While the party has been claiming that it was in the knowhow of all, its two elected representatives have come out with statements that the matter was never discussed.

Stating that it is an internal matter of the State BJP, Lyngdoh, however, said, “Whenever any alliance partner in the MDA undergoes the process of tumult within that house it also means that as partners of the MDA we stand to gain politically”.