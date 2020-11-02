Trump focused on feeding his ego, didn’t help anyone except himself: Obama

Pittsburg (US): US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping “your family safe”, Barack Obama has said.

Making a last pitch on Saturday to get his former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Biden elected as the next occupant of the White House, Obama, during rallies in Michigan, blasted Trump for his policies and rhetoric.

He said Trump in the last four years had not shown any interest in helping any of his countrymen except himself.

“President Trump is focused on feeding his ego, while the Democratic presidential candidate Biden focused on decency and empathy,” said Obama, who was the 44th US president.

He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show to give him the attention that he craves. But unfortunately, the rest of us have to live with the consequences, he said.

Obama was joined by Biden at both the Flint and Detroit rallies in Michigan, a battleground State.

“I can tell you that the presidency doesn’t change who you are. It shows who are you. It reveals who you are. And for eight years, Joe was the last one in the room when I made a big decision,” he said. Obama praised the 77-year-old Biden and said, “Biden is my brother. I love Joe Biden. And he will be a great president and he treats everyone with dignity and with respect”.

“That sense of decency and empathy, the belief in hard work and family and faith, the belief that everyone counts, that is who Joe is and that is who he will be as president,” he said, adding that Biden made him a “better president”.

“He has got the character and the experience to make us a better country. And he and Kamala (Harris) are going to be in the fight, not for themselves, but for every single one of us. And we sure can’t say that about the President we have got right now,” he said.

Obama, 59, alleged that Trump,74, is doing a reality show in the White House.

“You know when a country is going through a pandemic that’s not what you’re supposed to be worrying about,” he said.

“And that’s the difference between Biden and Trump right there. Trump cares about feeding his ego. Joe cares about keeping you and your family safe. And he’s less interested in feeding his ego with having big crowds than he is making sure he’s not going around making more and more people sick. That’s what you should expect from a president,” he asserted. (PTI)