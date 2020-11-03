Aamir Khan’s daughter was sexually harassed at 14

Ira Khan has said that she was sexually harassed at 14. She made the revelation while talking about the divorce of her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, which happened in 2002.

“When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn’t know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn’t happening every day. So it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing. My parents got myself out of the situation. Once I was out of the situation, I didn’t feel bad anymore. I wasn’t scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it’s over. And I moved on. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad,” Ira said in a new video she posted on Instagram.

“I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than ‘I don’t know’. It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about,” she said. (IANS)