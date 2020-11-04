SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish name

Dj Khushi, who is currently being lauded for composing the Burjkhalifa song for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer, Laxmii, has opened up on his journey so far, and how the tag of being the official deejay of superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped him carve a niche in the music industry.

“There was hardly any social media when I started deejaying. Getting a number of any celebrity was a huge task at that time. When I came to Bombay from Delhi, I used to sit at Bandstand for hours and used to look at SRK’s house and dream of working with him one day,” Khushi told IANS.

He recalls getting his “golden opportunity” during the making of “Ra.One”.

“He (SRK) was looking for a deejay for the remix of his song ‘Chammak challo’. I sent my entry through a friend of mine.

SRK saw my work and picked my version for the remix of the track. That’s how my association with him started and then I continued working with him. He gave me the tag of his official deejay,” said Khushi. (IANS)