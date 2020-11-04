India-US relationship runs deep: Kamala Harris’ uncle

CHENNAI: The India-US relationship runs very deep and it doesn’t matter who becomes next the President of the United States of America, said G. Balachandran, uncle of US Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Balachandran is a former consultant at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

With a doctorate in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin, Balachandran’s specialisation includes issues related to economics and technology.

“Now I am an unemployed uncle of US Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The media is talking to me now because I am her uncle,” Balachandran told IANS.

Queried about the possible changes in the US-India relationship if there is a change in the US presidency, Balachandran said: “The relationship between the two countries has gone very deep. It does not matter who becomes the President – Trump or Biden. The China factor is common for both the countries.”

Since Wednesday morning Balachandran is watching television to know about the US election results.

“We have to wait for the results till tomorrow. Joe Biden is better now. In many states he is in the lead over President Donald Trump,” said Balachandran, also a former correspondent for The Hindu.

His niece Harris is Biden’s running mate.

“I feel happy for Kamala and also for my late sister Shyamala (Harris’ mother). Shyamala was a great motivator and an exceptional person. As a young girl she went to the US in the 1960s all alone and then raised two girls – Kamala and Maya – on her own,” he said.

Queried about the prayers being held at Sri Dharmasastha Temple in Thulasendrapuram village from where his father P.V. Gopalan hailed, Balachandran said: “I am happy to note that.”

While his phone did not stop ringing since for the past several days and more so on Wednesday, Balachandran said he started watching television in the morning.