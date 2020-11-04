Meghalaya cancels agreement with Sew Energy hydel power plant

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government today cancelled its Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Sew Energy Limited for executing the 65-MW Rangmaw Hydel Power Project

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the proposal was submitted in 2010 but the project was found to be not feasible.

He also said that the Government would issue fresh Expression of Interest (EoI) since Government wanted to ensure that the important power projects came up in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet passed a bill for setting of St Xavier’s University in the state.

Tynsong said that the proposal would now be placed before the Assembly for its consideration.

According to Tynsong, the proposal has been strongly recommended by the Meghalaya Private University Regulatory Board.

In addition, Cabinet also decided to start E stamp services in the state