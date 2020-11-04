Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Rescuers pull girl from quake-induced rubble

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies

Search and Rescue agency AFAD, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, surround Ayda Gezgin in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey on Tuesday, as they pull the young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers. (PTI)

