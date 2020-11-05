Glaring bid to legalise illegal coal in state

SHILLONG: Amidst recurring allegations and stubborn denials in illegality in coal export from the state, a glaring case of subversion of law regarding legalisation of unauthorised coal mining and its transportation has come to light.

According to documents obtained by The Shillong Times, on October 7 last, the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) wrote to the Mines Royalty Inspector in-charge Borsora/Cherragaon/Bagli check gate informing that one Skingford Nongbri had successfully bid for 53,224 MT of coal which was supposedly extracted while constructing a two-lane road from Lailad (Borsora to Nongjri) and which was auctioned by the Additional Deputy Commissioner in-charge Ranikor Civil Sub-Division.

Nongbri, the successful bidder, received an order No RCDS/NGT/2/IC/2020 dated October 1, for lifting and transporting 50% (26,612 MT) and payment was made through RTGS for royalty @ Rs 675 per MT and cess @ of Rs 300 MT for 7200 MT out of the 50% consignment of coal.

Nongbri was issued 600 numbers of Mineral Transport Challan for 12 MT per truck. The coal was to be transported to Bangladesh.

The order states that the Meghalaya Environmental Protection & Restoration Fund challans have not been issued with the above Mineral Transport challan. The Mineral Transport challan has been duly stamped as “Auction Coal” for easy identification at the check gate. Form ‘C’ of Meghalaya Mineral Cess Rule 1989 was not issued with the above Transport challans.

By all accounts this looks like the anatomy of a scam.

To get a better insight, this correspondent spoke to a retired geologist of the DMR on whether 53,224 MT of coal can practically be extracted while making a highway. His contention is that this is laughable because (a) Meghalaya does not have open cast mines (b) road-making does not require digging to such depths as to clear out nearly 54,000 MT of coal. The retired official said it is just another way of fooling the people to facilitate illegal mining and transportation of coal.

When this notification was brought to the attention of the Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, he said, “Only verification at ground zero can expose the truth. There is a rule notified that any mineral that comes out incidentally during earthwork/excavation for road construction etc needs to be notified to the concerned authorities and the same can be used or disposed of after proper assessment of the quantity and payment of royalties, cess etc.”

Explaining further, Sangma said, “Usually in the course of road construction we come across plenty of boulders/stones etc which are disposed of by the contractor without paying royalties etc. Hence a rule was framed and incorporated during my time in the interests of the state. This is now being misused by the present government. This can be easily exposed as there have to be coal seams and proportionate reserves to match the quantity of coal within the stretch of the road constructed.”

When spoken to a former civil servant on this issue, his observation was, “Clearly the MDA Government is trying its best to do a cover-up job and in this the state bureaucracy is hand in glove. Normally bureaucrats put their foot down if they are asked to do something illegal but it appears that this principle has gone down the drain.”