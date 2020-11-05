People of Bihar prefer politics of ‘good governance’: Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that the people of Bihar prefer “sushashan ki rajneeti” (politics of good governance), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the state.

He also said the youth and women of the state have always been with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and they see hope in the alliance.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Modi said he had the opportunity to meet his “brothers and sisters” of Bihar and seek their blessings during his election rallies in the state over the past few days.

“From the first rally in Sasaram to the last rally in Saharsa, the public gave me a lot of love as always,” Modi said.

Bihar has always considered the values of democracy supreme and, therefore, the people of Bihar like “sushashan ki rajneeti” (politics of good governance), Modi said.

Modi asserted that by linking bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones, the NDA government has given rights to the poor and closed many avenues for making black money.

Modi’s comments follow 12 rallies he addressed in the run-up to the assembly polls, including two on Tuesday. (PTI)