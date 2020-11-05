Sonowal takes stock of ex-CM Gogoi’s health at GMCH

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday and took stock of the health condition of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The 86-year-old veteran Congressman had to be admitted to GMCH for the third time in two months after experiencing breathing problems last Sunday night.

Gogoi was earlier admitted to GMCH on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sonowal interacted with the three-time chief minister and wished him speedy recovery.

Later, talking to media persons at GMCH, chief minister Sonowal said, “Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi is a fatherly figure for me and I have visited the hospital today as a son to take stock of his health condition.”

“Senior doctors of the hospital are constantly taking care of his health and his condition is gradually improving. He is our senior and we have a lot to do together in the interest of the people of the state,” he said.

Sonowal further informed that the former chief minister expressed satisfaction on the medical services being provided at GMCH and conveyed that his health was gradually improving.