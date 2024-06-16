Sunday, June 16, 2024
Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 16: Private data of some 2,900 South Korean customers was leaked after TAG Heuer, owned by luxury goods giant LVMH, was hacked, an official at South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission said on Sunday.

 

The incident took place between 2019 and 2020, when the watchmaker renovated its website but came under a cyberattack, according to the commission.

 

TAG Heuer belatedly reported the case to the commission after becoming aware of the attack when the hacker blackmailed the company in May last year, reports Yonhap news agency.

 

The commission ordered TAG Heuer to pay 126 million won ($90,712) as a financial penalty over the case and 7.8 million won as a fine for belatedly reporting the case in a closed-door meeting in February.

 

A commission official said South Korea was the first country to impose a penalty on the company. (IANS)

