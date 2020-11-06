6 companies of central forces deployed along Assam-Mizoram border

GUWAHATI: Six companies of central armed forces are being deployed along the Assam-Mizoram border in the wake of the escalating tension along the inter-state border areas.

Officials from Cachar and Kolasib district administration had on Thursday carried out a joint inspection of the areas ahead of the deployment of central forces.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Friday afternoon, deputy inspector general of police (southern range), Assam Police, Dilip Kumar Dey informed on Friday afternoon that three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) companies were being deployed in Cachar and Karimganj in Assam while three Border Security Force (BSF) companies were being positioned in Mizoram.

“Two SSB companies are being deployed at Lailapur and Khulicherra along the Cachar-Mizoram border while one SSB company is being deployed at Medlicherra on the Karimganj-Mizoram border,” Dey said.

Assam chief secretary, Jishnu Barua had informed mediapersons in Silchar on Wednesday that the deployment of central forces along the Assam-Mizoram border would ease the border tension and restore normality in the affected areas.

The situation along the border remained tense amid a blockade staged by residents of Lailapur on national highway (NH) 306 connecting Mizoram.