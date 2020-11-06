Violators warned as Curfew extends till Nov 17 in WGH

TURA: The Curfew under Section 144 Cr PC together with the Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, has been extended in West Garo Hills from 6:00 AM of November 7 till 6:00 AM of November 17.

The order which comes into force with immediate effect has prohibited movement of individuals between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM in the entire District of West Garo Hills as well as the plying of vehicles other than Essential Commodities while the markets are to close at 7:00 PM each day with full closure on Sunday. However, all prohibited and permitted activities remain the same as notified earlier.

As per the order, people have been advised to wear masks covering both nose and mouth while prohibition has been issued against spitting and smoking in public places. The order warned that violators will be imposed penalty by the designated Officers, who have been empowered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 as per the notification issued earlier.

It added that any person violating these lockdown measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

Williamnagar market contained

Meanwhile, in East Garo Hills, Containment order is in place at the Williamnagar Main Market since Thursday night after more than 20 positive cases were detected from the area. The containment order will be in place till Sunday.

According to East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe contact tracing and testing is to be continued in the area sanitisation will be conducted before the containment order is lifted.