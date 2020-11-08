‘Govt on mission mode to improve edn sector’

JOWAI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said the state government is on a “mission mode” to revamp the overall infrastructure in different schools and educational institutions across the state.

The chief minister said this while addressing at the foundation-laying ceremony for the new building of Rymbai Government Secondary School. He also announced that the construction work will be completed by December 2022.

Reiterating that the state government was according top priority to the education sector, the chief minister added that the government was laying emphasis on “both the hard component of enhancing educational infrastructure as well as on the soft component which concentrates on the welfare of students and teachers”.

The government has also taken a call to enhance the scholarship amount to render additional monetary support to students from economically weaker sections.

The chief minister was accompanied by Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui and local MLA Kyrmen Shylla, among other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Rymbui said that the education sector in the state was undergoing a metamorphosis.

He added that the government is focused on improving education scenario in the state. “In order to transform education, there are three important pillars to focus on, which include trained teachers, good school building and good policies,” he said.