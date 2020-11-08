State police not ruling out politics behind Ichamati incident

SHILLONG: The state police is unwilling to rule out politics behind the Ichamati issue even as it asserted that the police force cared about both the minority and majority communities of the state.

“We cannot rule out politics behind the issue but despite the criticism we have been doing our best to maintain peace in the area,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity, without revealing additional details.

The issue which had sparked tensions in the state in February this year was re-ignited recently with organisations both from within and outside the state trading fire over alleged harassment of the non-tribal residents of the area.

Stating that there was a social media war of projection and perception, the official said that police have registered cases against various individuals for making inflammatory statements and trying to incite communal disharmony in the state.

“We have been appealing to people to restrain from making inflammatory statements. We will not allow them to vitiate the environment,” the official asserted.

The official also sought to downplay the allegation of harassment, saying that people are living peacefully in the area and even the report submitted to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after due inquiry had negated the charges.

Reassuring that the situation is peaceful, the official said, “There is a good police presence and if anything extra is needed in terms of force it will be sent immediately”.

The official further said that beside the police, the district administration was also on guard and monitoring the situation to ensure that there is no threat to peace.