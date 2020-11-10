Zenith accuses MDA of turning M’laya into ‘communal’ state

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress on Monday tried to tear apart the state government over the alleged lawlessness in the state saying that the ruling coalition had turned Meghalaya as a “communal state”.

Moving a special motion to discuss about the failure of the Government and deteriorating law and order in the state, Congress MLA, Zenith Sangma said that the government in two and half years had destroyed the name and fame of the state which was once an educational hub of the region.

“Meghalaya is now being seen as a communal state,” he said while adding that the government could not handle even smaller incidents while referring to the incident of Harijan Colony.

Stating that the curfew out of the incident lasted for unbroken 80 days which was a record breaking matter, he added that the government to pacify everyone constituted the High Level Committee but even after two and half years, the Committee was buying time and the matter has not been resolved.

Talking about the assault on CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma in East Jaintia Hills, he said that NPP leader of Jaintia Hills, Nidamon Chullet was the main accused in the assault case.

Recalling that the name of the brother of Cabinet Minister, Kyrmen Shylla also surfaced in the illegal transportation of coal, he added that they are getting an impression that the people in power were involved in the illegal transportation of coal.

Maintaining that the deputy chief minister was complacent about the whole issue of illegal transportation of coal mining by claiming that there are several check gates to check the transportation, he questioned as to how coal can still be transported despite the presence of several check gates. “It seems that the people in check gates are hand in gloves with the smugglers,” he said.

Hitting out at the NPP for their promise before the election that coal mining would be resumed within 180 days of their government, Sangma said, “Now it is 979 days.”

Taking cognisance of the recent assault of boys in Lawsohtun, he lamented that the police till date has not filed any charge-sheet into the matter.

The Congress MLA also said that three AMD officials were assaulted in South West Khasi Hills while slamming the government over a couple of people who even went to the extent of assaulting a Sub-Inspector and a head constable in Umiam Police Station. “They were in uniform and how these miscreants dared to assault the officers inside the police station. Was the government prompt in taking action against these people and if cops can be assaulted inside the police station, what about the fate of common man walking on the streets,” he said.

Stating that the government had no intelligence input about the incident in Ichamati which led to the loss of life of an activist of a group, he added that people were also stabbed in Iewduh in broad daylight.

Alleging scam in Ganol Hydro power project, appointment of causal employees and even in the implementation of Saubhagya scheme, Sangma said the project was allotted to company from outside at a rate which was 51 per cent above scheduled rate whereas local contractors were allotted service work at the scheduled rate. “It is a match fixing and the firm has surrendered the work after doing only 30 per cent of the work,” he added.