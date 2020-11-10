Meghalaya Speaker admits No-confidence Motion moved by Congress

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh today admitted the No- confidence Motion moved by the Opposition Congress and it will be taken up on Wednesday for discussion.

The Opposition Congress led by Dr Mukul Sangma had submitted a letter addressed to the Assembly Commissioner and Secretary on Nov 10 regarding the No-confidence Motion.

As per the letter the Opposition Congress has expressed no confidence against the council of ministers led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma ‘as it has failed to address multiple and critical issues of the State.’

The Assembly Speaker said that as per rule the motion has to be submitted by at least 10 members to be admitted and asked those supporting the motion to stand.

After more than ten members stood in its support, the Assembly Speaker admitted the motion and fixed November 11 for discussion on the motion.

The party-wise break-up in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly as on date is: UDP-7 +2 associate members (S K Sun and Samuel Sangma), NPP 21, NCP 1, PDF 4, HSPDP 2., BJP 2, KHNAM-1 (Adelbert Nongrum), Independent- 1 (Lambor Malngiang).

The rest 19 are from the Opposition Congress Party.